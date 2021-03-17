Mayor shares vision, council approves ward voting and new fire truck

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro City Council discussed anything from ward voting changes to a private club permit after Mayor Harold Copenhaver shared his vision for the community.
Mayor Copenhaver began the meeting talking about the challenges faced in 2020 such as the tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, he then transitioned to the future and said he wants people to bring ideas and solutions to problems in the community.
“I’m talking about a transformation occurring amongst cities across America and we better be on the front of the train and not the caboose,” he said.
He added that while the city is safe, it’s still growing and he plans to continue to invest in safety.
One way he plans to tackle safety is by being tough on crime, announcing a meeting with Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott on Thursday.
While we didn’t get an update on the Veteran’s Village or the Jonesboro Shooting Complex, Mayor Copenhaver did talk about helping the homeless in the area.
He said they have a homeless committee, working with the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council and The Hub.
“When we’re ready to make an announcement, you the community will be proud of what they all accomplished,” he said.
The mayor hopes the youth council he announced a few weeks ago will help push Jonesboro forward, but there’s something he’s asking from people.
“Burying our heads in the sand is never a solution,” he said. “Avoiding hard truths can mean real problems never get solved. In today’s world, you either grow and improve as a city or you fall behind.”
The mayor said the youth council will join him at the State of the City Address Thursday, March 18 at the Embassy Suites.
The council passed a resolution to enable a $500,000 contribution from Jonesboro City Water and Light to help purchase a new ladder truck for the fire department that would cost $1,230,771.
The money will come from CWL’s surplus funds.
Lost Pizza Co. on Hilltop was seeking a private club permit and the council wanted to make sure they held the ordinance for three readings.
On Tuesday, they moved it to a second reading.
The council did approve an ordinance during the meeting that would permit the selection of the position 1 seat on the council from each ward to be voted on by only the citizens of the ward in which they serve.
The council vote doesn’t mean that the measure has been adopted because voters will decide if they want to make that change in the May Primary next year.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.