NEA Sings raises $51,590 for United Way of Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A singing competition that served as a fundraiser for the United Way brought in $51,590.
According to a post on the United Way of Northeast Arkansas Facebook page, NEA Sings will provide help for the group.
“Thank you to the artists, voters and sponsors who made this possible. You have helped change the lives of so many people in the Northeast Arkansas community,” the post noted.
The event kicked off in February. People had an opportunity to vote for their favorite artist by donating a dollar.
The competition was won by J-RAY.
