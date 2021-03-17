Pharmacy works to schedule influx of patients after phase 1-C opens

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The Daily Dose Pharmacy in Trumann has been hard at work scheduling more people for the COVID-19 vaccine after Phase 1C opened Tuesday.
Phones have been ringing off the hook. They are managing the influx by first vaccinating people on their waiting list while scheduling in others.
Pharmacy worker Solomon Ni says he thinks it was a good time to open up Phase 1C, and he’s ready to vaccinate as many people willing to come in.
“We can see the end of this pandemic right now, but it’s important in order to get out of this pandemic to have everyone get vaccinated,” said Ni. “For people that do, that can get the vaccine to get the vaccine when they do so that the people who can’t are protected and are safe from the virus.”
Ni says that though they have seen an increase in appointments, he has noticed that people in the remainder of Phase 1B and 1C are more hesitant.
Ni encourages everyone to talk to a doctor, pharmacist, or health care provider about any questions they may have and added that this is the best way to get the virus behind us.
