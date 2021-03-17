Schools preparing for possible severe weather

BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Schools in Northeast Arkansas are preparing for the possible severe weather threat that could occur during school hours.
Bay School District conducted a severe weather drill Tuesday morning to make sure students and teachers knew exactly what to do if something were to develop on Wednesday.
Superintendent Luke Lovins said safety is a priority for the school district but remaining calm and prepared is just as important.
“Everybody feels comfortable that they know what to do in case of inclement weather,” said Lovins. “We don’t want it to happen but if it happens, we want to be as ready as possible.”
Lovins mentioned he plans to keep communicating with teachers and parents all day on Wednesday, saying that parents should wait in a safe place until the schools are instructed to safely release their students.
This may cause dismissal times to be delayed.
Bay School District does plan to open their saferooms to parents who are on campus if severe weather arrives.
