Severe Storm Still Possible for Some This Evening

Rain and cloud cover has kept Region 8 free of severe weather so far. There’s still a small time frame this evening where severe storms are possible By 10 PM, storms should be winding down or moving out. Wind and hail are the main threats, but a tornado still can’t be ruled out. Cooler air moves in overnight, with lows in the 40s. Strong NW winds and mostly cloudy skies likely keep us in the 40s all day. We can’t rule out a shower or two either. Sunshine returns Friday even though it’ll stay cool. Highs in the 60s start to return over the weekend as winds switch back to the south. We are dry until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.