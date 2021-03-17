Teen accused of kidnapping woman at gunpoint

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A teen is in custody after Blytheville police say they kidnapped a woman and forced her to drive them to Tennessee at gunpoint.
The alleged kidnapping happened at the Medical Plaza in Blytheville on Tuesday, March 16, according to Captain John Frazier.
The juvenile, who Frazier did not identify by name or gender, forced the victim at gunpoint to drive them to Crockett County, Tennessee.
Once they arrived in Tennessee, the victim was able to escape and police arrested the juvenile.
“The juvenile is now in the custody of authorities in Arkansas,” Frazier said. “This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.”
Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to contact the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP (7687).
