Arkansas National Guard to help with COVID-19 vaccinations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - At least 20 members of the Arkansas Air and Army National Guard will be helping with COVID-19 vaccinations in the state, officials said Thursday.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson activated the members of the guard to assist with vaccinations in four public health regions in the state, including West Memphis.
According to a media release from the Governor, the guard members will be divided into four teams with each team having two medics and two personnel to help with logistics and documentation.
The state’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Kendall Penn, said the guard members are well-equipped to handle the mission.
“The Arkansas National Guard is proud to provide teams composed of well-trained medical professionals and support personnel working to assist the Arkansas Department of Health and local health units as part of the Governor’s initiative to expedite vaccine administration,” Maj. Gen. Penn said.
Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said the project will help get the vaccine into rural areas, with local health units working to create vaccination clinics.
In addition to West Memphis, the clinics will be open in Marianna, Prescott and Fort Smith.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.