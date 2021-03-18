Arkansas State bowling a #1 seed for Southland Bowling League Championship

The tournament will be held at Colonial Bowling Lanes in Harahan, La., and an automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals will be on the line. Seedings for the tournament are based on the latest NCAA RPI rankings that have the Red Wolves ranked 10th in the March 17 update. Seven of the Southland’s eight teams are ranked among the top 23 in the RPI report.A-State and Valparaiso will bowl in a mega-match format on Friday beginning at 8:30 a.m. in the first round of the double-elimination tournament. The teams will bowl one standard five-person game for total pinfall, then five Baker games for total pinfall. If one team wins both the traditional game and Baker games, they will advance. If both teams split the standard and Baker games, they will move on to a best-of-seven series of Baker games.Round two matches begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday with third and fourth round matches set for 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively, Saturday. Following a round five match at 8:00 a.m. Sunday, a champion will be crowned at a time to be determined.