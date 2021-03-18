Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 18 at 5:00 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:20 p.m., Thursday, March 18, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 328,045 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 257,799 confirmed cases
    • 70,246 probable cases
  • 319,771 recoveries
  • 2,734 active cases
    • 1,874 confirmed active cases
    • 860 probable active cases
  • 5,515 total deaths
    • 4,404 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,111 deaths among probable cases
  • 245 currently hospitalized
    • 107 in ICU
    • 47 on ventilators
  • 3,299,489 people total have been tested
    • 9.2% positive PCR tests
    • 16.6% positive antigen tests
  • 2,958,580 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Thursday, March 18:

  1. Washington: 32
  2. Benton: 31
  3. Pulaski: 27
  4. Polk: 22
  5. Sebastian: 12

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,007 81 2,827 99 19,407
Clay 1,711 10 1,653 48 17,287
Cleburne 1,923 19 1,835 69 21,398
Craighead 13,001 85 12,744 171 113,422
Crittenden 5,826 37 5,692 95 39,730
Cross 1,910 9 1,852 49 15,869
Greene 5,973 41 5,857 74 45,897
Independence 3,698 10 3,568 120 39,358
Jackson 3,195 10 3,147 37 25,485
Lawrence 2,064 9 2,013 42 14,419
Mississippi 5,711 22 5,583 106 39,075
Poinsett 3,100 13 3,011 76 26,127
Randolph 2,046 25 1,974 47 18,499
St. Francis 3,486 31 3,416 39 29,582
Sharp 1,540 7 1,488 45 16,651
Stone 980 4 947 29 11,224
White 7,712 76 7,521 115 50,333
Woodruff 628 3 613 12 8,242

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

