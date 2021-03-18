Deputies arrest man for rape following tip from school

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man is in custody on suspicion of rape after sheriff’s deputies say they received a tip from the victim’s school.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Greene County Tech School District contacted the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division on Tuesday, March 16, to report allegations that a juvenile female had been sexually assaulted.
Sgt. Ashley Worcester with the sheriff’s office stated that two other children corroborated the victim’s story.
On Thursday, March 18, Greene County District Court Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause existed to arrest 65-year-old Cleveland Jones on one count of rape.
He is being held without bond at the Greene County Detention Center awaiting his next court appearance.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.