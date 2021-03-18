EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Another law enforcement officer arrested for driving while intoxicated

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT)- Just days after receiving a video of a Batesville police officer arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, Region 8 News has obtained exclusive video of a now-former Craighead County sheriff’s deputy arrested on similar charges.
According to an Arkansas State University Police report, Sergeant Daniel Bradway was eastbound on Johnson Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Feb. 20 when he noticed the pickup truck in front of him “seemed to be traveling at a high rate of speed.”
Bradway said this seemed hazardous to him due to the recent snow and ice Jonesboro had received and the truck traveling well over 65 miles per hour in a 45.
After ignoring sirens and lights for well over half a mile, the report says the truck turned onto Airport Road and pulled over into the Fat City Steak and Grill House entrance.
Bradway approached the driver’s window and asked the driver if he had not seen his lights.
“To my surprise, the driver responded by saying, ‘I did Broadway,” the officer, whose name is actually Bradway, stated in his report. “It was then that I recognized him as a local law enforcement officer.
The driver, identified as 33-year-old James Michael Teague, then reportedly asked the UPD officer, “Do you know who I am?”
When Bradway acknowledged he did, Teague apologized and said he was just trying to get his female passenger home.
According to the incident report, Bradway observed a 12-ounce Miller Lite beer bottle in the cup holder and noted Teague’s glassy eyes.
When Bradway asked him to step out of the vehicle for a field sobriety test, Teague reportedly told him, “No. I mean, I’m good.”
The report stated Teague initially refused to get out, saying “I’m just almost home.”
Then he claimed the open beer bottle belonged to his female passenger.
After much begging and pleading, according to the report, Teague placed his Chevy Silverado pickup truck in Park and stepped out.
According to the report, he “removed his badge and gun, then struggled to walk back to the rear of the vehicle” to perform the standard field sobriety tests.
Following the test, Teague asked Bradway, “Did I agree to do all of this? I don’t think I did.”
“He then began walking back to his truck and telling his passenger to start calling his captain,” Bradway stated. “I allowed him to make a phone call prior to placing him under arrest.”
The officer took him to the UPD office, where the video ends.
According to the incident report, Teague refused to sign both the BAC rights form and the Administrative License Suspension form.
Bradway then requested and received a warrant from Judge David Boling to get a blood draw search.
He then took Teague to a local hospital emergency room where Teague reportedly refused to let the nurse do their job.
When the nurse began to take his blood, Teague reportedly “ripped off the tourniquet.”
Bradway says the entire time they were at the hospital Teague was aggressive and hostile.
Once the blood was received, Bradway transported him to the Craighead County Jail where he was turned over to Sgt. Mike Lawrence.
Sheriff Marty Boyd confirmed Teague was placed on paid administrative leave the night of his arrest.
The following Monday morning, Feb. 22, Deputy James Teague resigned.
Teague was cited for driving while intoxicated and hazardous driving. He was given a March 24 court date.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.