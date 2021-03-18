Farmers’ Market at A-State named after Judd Hill, provides expansion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime farmers’ market on the A-State campus has a new name, with university officials saying the name change and a $2.4 million expansion will help the project in positive ways.
A-State officials said Wednesday that the Farmers’ Market on campus will be called the “Judd Hill Farmers’ Market.”
Officials said in a media release that the support of the Judd Hill Foundation made the expansion, to be built next to the current farmers market, possible.
“We are very appreciative of the support from the Judd Hill Foundation and the leadership of former Board of Trustees member Mike Gibson in this highly impactful plan,” Chancellor Kelly Damphousse said in the media release. “The new building and the expanded role of the Judd Hill Foundation Farmers’ Market is an excellent example of how we are striving to meet our Discover 2025 strategic plan goals. This will certainly expand and improve our community outreach through the Farmers’ Market, but it also creates new teaching and research opportunities with very direct connections to real-world applications.”
Officials noted that the expansion will help the market to sell on more weekends, plus help with classroom, business and research opportunities.
