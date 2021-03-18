Heavy rain, winter weather causing uprooted trees

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Heavy rain Wednesday and winter weather from February are causing many trees to uproot.
Adam Acuff with Acuff Tree Service says he started getting calls about uprooted trees or concerns before the storm even hit on Wednesday.
Acuff said this is a lingering problem from the winter weather in February.
The ground has been saturated for so long any wind could cause a tree to uproot.
Acuff said there are a few ways to tell if your trees are in danger of uprooting.
“You want to look at the root system. If you see any disturbance in the ground where the tree is leaning or anything like that is something to look for,” said Acuff. “Also, the main thing is mushrooms. If you see mushrooms on the root base, that’s root rot, or if you see them growing on the tree that tree’s already dead and it needs to go.”
Homeowners can make sure trees in their yard are healthy by fertilizing them every five years, but there isn’t a way to prevent a tree from being uprooted.
Acuff said it is not a good idea for homeowners to try and remove trees on their own as it can be a dangerous process.
The best thing you can do is contact a tree service as soon as you see signs of uprooting or rotting.
It’s also better to take preventative measures before bad weather.
“We try to stay ahead of it. If you wait until the last minute it’s usually too late,” said Acuff.
Acuff said the price of removing a tree varies, but he does offer free estimates.
You can learn more about the tree service by visiting their Facebook page here.
