Jonesboro businesses see water damage, city responds

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Water crept into homes and businesses around Region 8 Wednesday night, frustrating owners.
Some businesses didn’t see any damage, but some, including Arkansas Muscle Gym, did.
Region 8 News talked with Travis Knight, the owner of Arkansas Muscle, off-camera. He tells us he spent all night working to fix the damage. This is the second time in the past five years Arkansas Muscle has had water damage.
Knight took to Facebook to share his concerns, citing the city’s drainage system as a reason water found its way into the building. He asked people to call the city council and mayor’s office.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver told Region 8 News the city would be out Thursday afternoon looking into the flooding issues.
Copenhaver said it’s important to figure out where the water comes from and where it goes.
The city is prepared for everyday rain, but when we see the amount of rain we did Wednesday, there will be some flooding issues.
Addressing those flooding issues also comes down to resources available to the city.
“We would love to be able to address the issues as well as possible but it also takes a financial commitment from the community to say okay where are the resources to do so, so again we have to look and see if we have the resources,” said Copenhaver. “So again that takes economic development, that takes individuals spending money in our community to provide where we can take care of that.”
Copenhaver said the city has heard the public’s concerns and is working hard to respond to those.
City of Jonesboro Chief Operating Officer Tony Thomas says the city prepared the best it could, but they didn’t expect the amount of rain the city had.
“We dealt with a lot of flooding on streets, we dealt with a lot of flooding in yards and on driveways,” Thomas said. “There is just nothing that I felt we were able to do in that regard because it was a significant rain event.”
While some say the city has a long way to go with the drainage systems, Thomas says the city has taken many steps forward over the past decade to improve and clear them.
“I remember ditches here, some of our major channels and ditches that had severe vegetation growth in them,” Thomas said. “Just being able to get those areas clear has been the greatest improvement.”
Thomas says the city’s top concern is with those who have had property damage. He encourages anybody who has had water damage to contact the city.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.