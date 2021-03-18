Jonesboro Chick-fil-A to re-open drive-thru March 18

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “The Chick is back in town.”
The sign at the restaurant tells the story as a Jonesboro restaurant will re-open at 6 a.m. March 18 through drive-thru.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Chick-fil-A Facebook page, only the drive-thru will be open.
Mobile ordering, including curbside pickup, will be open starting March 22.
Officials say the restaurant’s dining room will remain closed and that no set date has been announced to open the dining room.
The restaurant announced in January that it would close for a large construction project including building a second drive-thru lane and increasing the kitchen’s capacity, among other things.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.