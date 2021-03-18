Jonesboro firefighters respond to house fire along Bridge Street

Johnson Avenue and Bridge Street completely shut down

Jonesboro firefighters respond to house fire along Bridge Street
Crews responded to a house fire on North Bridge Street Thursday afternoon. (Source: Jonesboro Police Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 18, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 3:30 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department have responded to a house fire in the 100 block of North Bridge Street.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 2:45 p.m. Thursday about the fire.

Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, along with Jonesboro police, said Johnson Avenue and Bridge Street are completely shut down as crews work on the fire.

⚠️Johnson Avenue and Bridge St are completely shut down at this time⚠️ JPD and JFD are on scene of a structure fire near Bridge St, AVOID THE AREA and follow officer’s detours and orders

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area if at all possible.

Authorities also sent at least four fire trucks to the scene.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

