Jonesboro firefighters respond to house fire along Bridge Street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Fire Department have responded to a house fire in the 100 block of North Bridge Street.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers got a call around 2:45 p.m. Thursday about the fire.
Jonesboro E-911 Director Jeff Presley, along with Jonesboro police, said Johnson Avenue and Bridge Street are completely shut down as crews work on the fire.
Authorities are asking people to avoid the area if at all possible.
Authorities also sent at least four fire trucks to the scene.
Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.