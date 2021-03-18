Jonesboro man arrested in arson case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces an arson charge after Jonesboro police say he used a tool to cut two hoses on a vehicle’s coolant system, causing damage to the vehicle.
Silas K. Finch, 24, of Jonesboro was arrested on suspicion of arson, breaking or entering, and criminal mischief-1st degree after the investigation by the Jonesboro police and fire departments.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the Jonesboro Fire Department went to a house fire on March 10 in the 3600 block of Beacon Drive.
“The JFD Fire Marshals were called to the scene due to suspicion of arson. The Jonesboro Fire Marshals began their investigation and through security video and witness testimony developed Silas Finch as a suspect for the arson,” the affidavit noted.
Police say that Finch was seen on camera entering a white SUV passenger compartment and the engine compartment of the SUV.
“Silas Finch used an unknown tool to cut two hoses to the coolant system on the vehicle causing damage to the vehicle which would not allow it to work properly,” the affidavit noted.
A $100,000 bond was set for Finch, who will be arraigned on April 30 in circuit court.
The judge also issued a no-contact order against Finch and ordered him to wear an ankle monitor.
