Lyon College women’s basketball plays in NAIA Tournament Round of 16 on Thursday

LYON: The Scots improved to 15-1 on the season with their win over Lindsey Wilson last Saturday. The two wins in the Opening Round marked the first time the Scots won two games in the NAIA National Championship in program history. Lyon is now 5-8 all-time in the NAIA National Championship. Jade Giron (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Paige Kelley (19 points, 11 rebounds) both finished with a double-double for the Scots in their win against Lindsey Wilson. The duo continues to pace the Scots offensively as Giron leads the team with 19.1 points per game. Kelley is also averaging double figures scoring at 16.0 points per game. Kelley leads the team with 8.9 rebounds per game, while Giron is not far behind at 8.7 rebounds per game.