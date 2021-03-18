Lyon College women’s basketball plays in NAIA Tournament Round of 16 on Thursday

The Lyon College women’s basketball team punched its ticket to the final site of the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship with a 60-57 victory over Lindsey Wilson in the Alexandria Bracket B Opening Round Championship this past Saturday. The Scots will enter the Round of 16 as the No. 15-seed and will face No. 2-seed Westmont College on Thursday night at 6 p.m. (CT) in Sioux City, Iowa.
(15) LYON COLLEGE (15-1) vs (2) WESTMONT COLLEGE (11-1)
Thurs., Mar. 16 | 6 p.m. (CT) | NAIA Tournament Round of 16
Tyson Events Center | Sioux City, Iowa
| Live Stats | Live Video (PPV) | Tickets | Final Site Bracket |
THE MATCHUP
LYON: The Scots improved to 15-1 on the season with their win over Lindsey Wilson last Saturday. The two wins in the Opening Round marked the first time the Scots won two games in the NAIA National Championship in program history. Lyon is now 5-8 all-time in the NAIA National Championship. Jade Giron (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Paige Kelley (19 points, 11 rebounds) both finished with a double-double for the Scots in their win against Lindsey Wilson. The duo continues to pace the Scots offensively as Giron leads the team with 19.1 points per game. Kelley is also averaging double figures scoring at 16.0 points per game. Kelley leads the team with 8.9 rebounds per game, while Giron is not far behind at 8.7 rebounds per game.
WC: Westmont enters the Round of 16 at 11-1 on the season after defeating Montana Western, 97-62, in the championship of the Lewiston Bracket B Opening Round. The Warriors set both an NAIA Tournament record and a program record by making 21 three-point field goals in their win against Montana Western. The previous record for three-point field goals made in an NAIA Tournament game was 18. Three players are averaging double figures scoring this season for Westmont, led by Stefanie Berberabe’s team-high 15.3 points per game. Lauren Tsuneishi and Iyree Jarrett are the other two players averaging double figures scoring this season at 14.2 and 11.9 points per game, respectively. Kaitlin Larson leads the Warriors with 6.3 rebounds per game.
SERIES HISTORY
The Scots and Warriors have met three times previously, all in national tournament play. The last time they met was in the 2017 Tournament in Billings, Mont., with Westmont edging Lyon, 65-53. Westmont also won during the 2015 Tournament, which was held in Independence, Mo., by a score of 74-63. The first meeting was during the 2012 Tournament, which was held in Frankfort, Ky., as the Warriors won, 59-57.
UP NEXT FOR THE SCOTS
The winner of Thursday’s game between Lyon and Westmont will take on the winner of No. 7-seed Clarke and No. 10-seed MidAmerica Nazarene in the quarterfinals of the NAIA National Championship on Saturday at 3 p.m. (CT).
VIDEO AND TICKET INFORMATION
The NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship Final Site will take place on Mar. 18-23. The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 15 games live at the 2021 NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship final site in Sioux City, Iowa at the Tyson Events Center. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-championship tournament package is available at $34.95. For more information and to pre-register, CLICK HERE.
