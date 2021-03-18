March 18: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, March 18. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Cold, windy weather may come as a shock to many of you today.
The upper disturbance responsible for yesterday’s severe storms is now riding along the Arkansas/Missouri line.
As a result, we’ll hang on to clouds through the afternoon with a few passing showers.
Expect wind gusts to 35mph pulling down the “feels like” temperature into the 30s.
This cold air remains parked in Region 8 on Friday. In fact, some frost is possible Saturday morning.
Sunshine returns by the end of the week to push temperatures to near 60°F.
News Headlines
While we avoided destructive tornadoes unlike those living in parts of the Deep South, Wednesday’s strong storms did dump flooding rains on parts of Region 8. We’ll update you on the current road conditions at the top of the hour.
GR8 news this morning for fans of Chick-Fil-A.
An online singing competition hit a happy note for the United Way of Northeast Arkansas.
A day after the governor opened COVID-19 vaccines to include Phase 1-C, pharmacies are coping with an influx of patients.
