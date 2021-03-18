Murder suspect appears in court on assault case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man arrested in connection with a 2019 murder appeared in court Wednesday in connection with a separate assault case.
Kyron Z. Stegall, 23, of Jonesboro briefly appeared by video court Wednesday afternoon in Craighead County District Court.
According to a police incident report, Stegall was arrested March 15 by Jonesboro police after an incident at the intersection of Union Street and West Washington Avenue.
Police allege Stegall hit the victim, grabbed the wheel and attempted to wreck the vehicle. The incident report mentions felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and endangering the welfare of a minor-1st degree as charges that Stegall might be facing.
However, officials said in court Wednesday that charges against Stegall would be dropped to misdemeanor assault-1st degree and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Stegall also questioned in open court a sheet of paper that he says he signed Wednesday morning on the issue.
The case was continued until 1 p.m. March 19 to allow the officer who made the arrest to show up and provide paperwork on the issue.
Stegall was also arrested in the 2019 murder of Andrew Powell on Parkwood Drive. Police alleged at the time that the murder was part of a drug deal gone bad.
