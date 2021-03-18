NEA Mayor’s Caucus, A-State and Jonesboro coalition announced at State of the City

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of big announcements were made at Thursday’s State of the City address in Jonesboro.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver announced toward the end of the address - a new NEA Mayor’s Caucus.
Copenhaver said building on relationships with other Northeast Arkansas mayors will help provide the area with a stronger voice in Little Rock, which, in turn, benefits not only the city of Jonesboro, but all of Northeast Arkansas.
“The mayors are on board that we’ve contacted, they’re excited about it, so it gives us a bigger voice which means hopefully, we can bring back larger revenue dollars with a larger voice,” said Copenhaver.
Copenhaver said they are currently working on setting a date for the mayor’s caucus, and once that is announced, Region 8 News will update you.
The other big announcement was for the Jonesboro and A-State advancement coalition.
Copenhaver said the coalition between the city and the university gives the community unique opportunities on both a national and state level.
“We can bring in additional revenue opportunities, we can grow our engineering departments, we can come together and grow our computer sciences, we can work together on technology as I mentioned, that is the key to Jonesboro’s future,” said Copenhaver.
Copenhaver also addressed projects the city is working on including the veteran’s village, shooting sports complex, and homeless shelter.
The address also touched on the challenges of 2020, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the March 28 tornado.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.