Nettleton alum Dasia Young commits to Utah

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Nettleton Lady Raider gets a Pac-12 opportunity.
Dasia Young announced today that she’s committing to Utah.
Young had a breakout sophomore season with UT Martin. She averaged 12 points and 6 rebounds per game, earning All-Ohio Valley Conference 1st team honors. Young dropped a career high 30 points in a win over Eastern Illinois on February 27th. She had 19 in the OVC Championship Game on March 6th, but the Skyhawks fell to Belmont.
Young would be the 2nd Nettleton girls basketball alum to play Power 5 hoops in 2021-22. Elauna Eaton is coming back from an ACL injury, she’ll play her freshman season at Arkansas.
