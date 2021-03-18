SnowbirdBob owner pleads guilty to PPP loan fraud

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas business owner and his wife pleaded guilty this week to illegally obtaining a pandemic relief loan and unemployment benefits.
James Read, 44, of Mountain Home is the owner of SnowbirdBob, LLC.
According to a Thursday news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, Read applied for a Payment Protection Program (PPP)loan from the Small Business Administration.
As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the forgivable loans are intended for businesses struggling with essential expenses, including payroll, during the pandemic.
Prosecutors say Read “provided inflated wage and employee data about his business, SnowbirdBob LLC.” They also said he provided falsified tax documents.
“He further admitted to laundering the PPP loan proceeds by purchasing a new vehicle,” said David Clay Fowlkes, the acting U.S. Attorney.
Read also pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for trying to obtain unemployment benefits for himself and others in Louisiana.
“He falsely represented that he lived and worked in Louisiana,” the news release stated.
Read’s wife, 42-year-old Crystal Payne of Mountain Home, pleaded guilty to one count for false statements made on her own PPP loan application.
Judge P.K. Holmes III accepted their pleas in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith and will hand down their sentences at a later date.
Read could face a maximum of 30 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million.
Payne faces up to 5 years imprisonment and a fine up to $250,000.
