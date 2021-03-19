Arkansas coronavirus cases, hospitalizations drop further

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas’ active coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have dropped further.
The Department of Health on Friday reported active cases, or ones that don’t include people who have recovered or died, dropped by 71 to 2,663.
The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 12 to 233, while COVID-19 deaths rose by 14 new deaths to 5,529.
The state reported 228 new virus cases, bringing its total since the pandemic began to 328,273.
The department said 21,545 additional doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered. So far, more than 924,000 of the 1.6 million doses allotted to the state have been given.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.