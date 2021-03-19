Arkansas extends state income tax deadline to May 17

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas has extended its income tax deadline, following suit with a decision made by federal officials this week.
According to a media release from Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the governor signed an executive order extending the deadline for filing a tax return or payment until May 17, 2021.
“Pushing back the due date for state income tax is a simple way to help Arkansans in light of the extension of the federal tax deadline. " Governor Hutchinson said in the media release. “The number of our COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continues to decline, and Arkansas is quickly rebounding. As the economy and our unemployment rate continue to improve, we will do all we can to help Arkansans to recover during the public health crisis.”
The IRS announced plans Wednesday to extend the deadline on the federal level.
