Arkansas lawmakers approve $100,000 for drowning deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas lawmakers have reversed a panel’s decision and approved the state paying $100,000 for the drownings of a woman and her son.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the Joint Budget Committee approved Thursday the payment to Dayong Yang.
That’s after he claimed a Little Rock dispatcher’s delayed response led to the 2013 death of his 39-year-old wife and 5-year-old son.
Jinglei Yi died after an ice patch sent her vehicle into a Little Rock pond. Their son Le Yang was rescued but died two years later.
The Claims Commission in September had rejected Yang’s claim against the state over the deaths.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.