Arkansas State baseball opens SBC play this weekend at Appalachian State

ARKANSAS STATE (3-9) at Appalachian State (7-8)
Friday, March 19 4:00 PM CT • Saturday, March 20 1:00 PM CT • Sunday, March 21 12:00 PM CT
Jim & Bettie Smith Stadium • Boone, N.C. • 95.3 The Ticket
LEADING OFF
- The 2021 campaign marks the program’s 74th season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,337-1,1648-10 all-time record dating back to the inaugural 1948 season.
- The Red Wolves are opening Sun Belt Conference play on the road for the second consecutive time (not including the shortened 2020 season).
- A-State leads the all-time series with Appalachian State, dating back to 2015, 7-5. The Red Wolves are opening Sun Belt Conference play on the road for the second consecutive time (not including the shortened 2020 season).
- Arkansas State is 45-38 in Sun Belt Conference opening series since joining the conference prior to the 1992 season. A-State is 29-25 in series opening league play on the road.
- Jake Gish hit .500 in the series at Oklahoma with a homer, while Drew Tipton belted two longballs. Tyler Duncan led the way with six RBIs and a .308 clip.
“DOUBLE VISION”
- Arkansas State ranks among the nation’s best in doubles per game, averaging 2.08 entering this weekend, which ranks 44th nationally and third in the Sun Belt Conference.
- Ben Klutts ranks third in the conference with six doubles and leads the league with 0.50 per game - both ranking inside the top 40 nationally. Drew Tipton is the clubhouse career leader with 30.
“LET’S GET IT STARTED”
- Arkansas State is set to open Sun Belt Conference play against Appalachian State this weekend.
- In Sun Belt Conference opening series, A-State is 45-38 overall - 29-25 when opening on the road.
- Under Tommy Raffo, the Red Wolves are 21-12 in their first series in league play, winning seven series (four sweeps).
“WALK THE LINE”
- The late Arkansas native Johnny Cash’s hit song has played often after Drew Tipton trots 90 feet to first after four balls this season. The senior has drawn 13 walks so far this season, 1.08 per game, the latter which leads the conference and ranks 31st nationally.
- The Bryant, Arkansas, native enters the weekend eighth in program history in career bases on balls (90).
“DON’T RUB IT!”
- While we’re on the subject of free passes drawn, Tipton is also among the nation’s leaders in hit-by-pitches, having been plunked 6 times this season. That leads the league and is among the top 20 nationally entering the weekend.
- Ben Klutts also ranks up there in that category, having reached base via HBP 5 times, which is top 50 in the NCAA and fourth in the Sun Belt.
