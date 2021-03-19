Arkansas State football holds final practice before Spring Break

Butch Jones’ Red Wolves worked out inside the Student Activity Center. Among the highlights were a red zone lock out scrimmage. “Extremely competitive,” Jones said in the post-practice press conference. “Very spirited. When we scrimmaged in the red area today, so many situations come up. We had two 4th down conversion attempts. We had 2 point conversion attempt. 3rd down, understanding that as a defense your goal is to force the offense to a field goal. You can’t give up touchdowns. And as an offense, obviously you have to score touchdowns in the red zone, you can’t kick field goals. So there’s a lot of really good teaching that went in today. From a physicality standpoint, from an effort standpoint, from a competitive standpoint, I really liked it.”