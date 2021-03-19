Bill seeks to tax ad revenue on social media platforms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A South Arkansas state senator has filed a bill that seeks to levy a sales tax on ad revenue from social media platforms, with the revenue funding two statewide initiatives.
Sen. Trent Garner (R-El Dorado) filed SB558 this week.
Under the bill, a 7% tax on the social media provider’s gross revenue from social media advertising revenue would be collected. Officials said 10% of the revenues would go to the Division of Arkansas State Police to use for investigating and prosecuting cybercrimes cases involving children, while 90% would go for providing rural broadband services.
The social media provider must maintain or operate a public social media platform, have at least 500,000 Arkansas account holders and have a gross revenue from social media advertising services in the state of at least $500,000.
Garner told content partner KARK that he has patterned the bill after similar bills in Ohio and Oklahoma.
Garner said he believes the revenue created would be substantial, plus provide help on broadband funding, according to KARK.
“So that’s a win-win only do we get to make these social media companies play the fair game that everybody else is playing, we also can fund our advancement 21st-Century through that fund,” Sen. Garner said.
The bill has been referred to the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee.
