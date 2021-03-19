Bill that could protect renters approved by House committee

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill that can protect renters from living in deplorable conditions passed a House committee on Wednesday.
House Bill 1563 sets a minimum habitability standard for renters, which holds landlords accountable to keep their rental property in livable conditions.
Rep. Monte Hodges (D-Blytheville), who is a cosponsor of the bill, says he believes the bill can help give tenants, who live in deplorable conditions, a voice.
“That’s all these people can afford to pay for so they just live in these conditions, and they really don’t have a say so,” said Representative Hodges.
Hodges mentioned that a lot of tenants who have to put up with “slumlords” have a fear of being “retaliated against if they complain about something.”
He hopes the bill will pass to benefit constituents in Northeast Arkansas, where he says he sees a lot of people living in poor conditions.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.