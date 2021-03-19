Documents suggest former principal used science lab, school supplies to make meth on campus

“That being said, once an actionable event took place, the district acted quickly and decisively in removing the issue from our campus. At no point was information held or evidence hidden. Immediately upon finding actionable information, the Craighead County Sheriff’s office was notified, the Drug Task Force of the JPD was notified and the ethics commission of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education was notified,” Gauntt said. “In order to ease our patrons’ mind, many of the items found were thought to be months old. It was also determined that much of the scenario took place last spring and summer while the school was on COVID lockdown. So at no time were there students on campus when these activities took place. Westside has always taken the safety and well-being of our students and staff to be the most important role we play, and we will continue to do all we can to fulfill this most important mandate.”