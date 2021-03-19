Former Egypt police chief sentenced to federal prison

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Craighead County police chief was sentenced this week to five months in federal prison in connection with making a false statement to the Social Security Administration.
According to federal court records, Gerald Goza was sentenced to the prison term, given a one-year supervised release and ordered to pay $32,760 in restitution in the case.
Goza was indicted in Feb. 2020 by a Little Rock grand jury on allegations that he took Social Security funds that he was not entitled to and filed a false statement with the Social Security Administration.
Authorities alleged at the time that Goza took the funds from Aug. 2015 until Jan. 2020 and that he made the false statement in June 2019.
The court records noted that Goza will report to federal prison May 3.
The attorneys representing Stephen Warren filed the suit in March 2020.
That case is scheduled to take place Dec. 6 in federal court in Jonesboro.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.