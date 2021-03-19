Gov. Parson held COVID-19 briefing, updated vaccination plans

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a briefing on Thursday, March 18.
At 3:30 p.m. he gave an update on current events in Missouri.
On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 2,430 new cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days. That’s an average of 347 cases per day.
The department also reported eight additional deaths.
As of March 14, 855 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital in the state. Of those, 165 were in the ICU and 87 were on ventilators.
The positivity rate over the past seven days in Missouri is 4.5 percent.
Currently, a total of 220,609 vaccines have been administered in the last seven days.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.