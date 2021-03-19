Jonesboro man arrested in rape case

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces two counts of rape after an investigation by Paragould police.
Roger Dale Winneberger, 28, of Jonesboro was arrested March 17 in the case.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Paragould police received a report March 9 about sexual abuse involving the victim.
The victim was interviewed March 10 about the case, police said.
“The female disclosed during interview that the potential defendant, Roger Dale Winneberger was ‘sexually active’ with her on several different occasions when she was 11 or 12 years old,” Paragould police said in the affidavit.
The victim also told police that the incidents happened in Paragould between Jan. 2016 and Sept. 2017, the affidavit noted.
A $100,000 cash/surety bond was set for Winneberger in the case.
According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster website, Winneberger posted bond Thursday. However, a booking officer said a hold had been placed on Winneberger by the United States Marshals Service.
