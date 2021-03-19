M2.4 quake recorded in Lawrence County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded another minor earthquake Thursday night in Lawrence County.
The magnitude 2.4 quake happened just after 9 p.m.
It was located 3.2 miles west-northwest of Powhatan near County Road 227, and about 31.7 northwest of Jonesboro.
Seven people reported feeling the quake, according to the USGS website.
Thursday’s quake was just the latest in a series of quakes reported since last fall near the Arkansas-Missouri border.
