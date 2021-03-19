Man arrested for child pornography

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Missouri man is being held on a $175,000 bond after state investigators say they found evidence of child pornography at his home.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announced Friday it had arrested Jackie Whitehead, 36, of Malden on four counts of possession of child pornography.
The arrest came Thursday, March 18, after law enforcement officers served a search warrant at Whitehead’s home on North Decatur Street.
“As a result of the search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment,” MSHP stated.
Whitehead is being held in the Dunklin County Jail awaiting his next court appearance.
Officers with the Malden and Cape Girardeau Police Departments assisted in the investigation and arrest.
