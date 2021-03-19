March 19: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, March 19. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The last day of winter doesn’t look to go quietly.
In fact, it’ll feel just as chilly as yesterday thanks to northerly wind gusts to 30mph.
We can’t rule out a few sprinkles over the next couple hours.
Morning clouds will give way to midday sunshine, although high temperatures struggle to reach 50°F.
Tonight, the wind stays with us as lows fall to the mid-30s.
We may wake up Saturday with a frost on the ground, but sunny skies will push temperatures into the 60s.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A day after strong storms moved through the area, local leaders are looking to build a safe room in Jonesboro.
Meanwhile, several residents and business owners are cleaning up and demanding action from city officials after they were flooded.
An Arkansas House committee approved a bill Wednesday that would protect renters from living in deplorable conditions.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.