Melbourne girls beat Salem to win 3rd straight 2A State Championship

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - A team that was expected to be there from day one against one of the better turn around stories in the state of Arkansas. Melbourne and Salem are no strangers to one another having playing four times earlier this season. None bigger than this one Friday with a state championship on the line.
Kenley McCarn had 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists as the Lady Bearkatz won 55-34. Melbourne becomes the first Arkansas girls basketball team to win 3 straight state titles since Nemo Vista (2014, 2015, 2016).
Salem finishes 22-7, a stellar first season under head coach Josh Bateman.
