Missouri musician pleads guilty to creating fake charity

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Federal prosecutors for Missouri say a Branson performer has pleaded guilty to a count of wire fraud, admitting in court that he created a fake charity for foster children to bilk his audience members of thousands of dollars.
Prosecutors say in a news release that 65-year-old James Patrick Garrett pleaded guilty Thursday to the count, which says he stole more than $85,000 over several years.
Garrett for years performed the John Denver Tribute at the Branson IMAX theater.
In 2012, Garrett created a company purportedly to provide housing, education, food, and other needs to displaced children, and asked audience members at each of his six-day-a-week shows to donate.
Prosecutors say Garrett used the money to eat out, pay off credit cards and pay rent and taxes.
