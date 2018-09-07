Nice Weekend Ahead

The weather is looking great as we start the weekend and Spring Break! A little cold Saturday morning with patchy frost possible across Region 8. Some in the Ozarks may see a light freeze. We’ll warm up to the 60s by the afternoon. A little warmer on Sunday as the wind switches around from the south. A few passing clouds are possible over the weekend, but the sun will still make its presence felt. Clouds increase on Monday ahead of our next round of rain set to arrive Monday night. Another 1-2″ of rain looks possible through next week.