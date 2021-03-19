Officials look to build severe weather safe room in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Quorum Court is planning to build a safe room in Jonesboro.
This comes after almost a year-long series of severe weather.
Judge Marvin Day says that the safe room would be located on Jefferson Ave. near the Election Annex.
“We could use the space for some different operations of the county and try to make where it’s as usable as possible was really the big driver there,” said Judge Day.
Day added that placing the safe room downtown would benefit people who live in the heart of Jonesboro who do not “have a good tornado space available to them.”
He mentioned that the safe room would also serve as a community room for the quorum court and for other people to use for meetings.
A grant that will be used for the construction of the safe room would cover 75% of the costs.
The safe room is currently in the planning process, so no date has been set for construction yet.
