Walnut Ridge council signs off on grants for police

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to seek more funding for the Walnut Ridge Police Department was approved Thursday.
During a special meeting of the Walnut Ridge City Council, council members discussed two grants - one for computers and software and another grant for vehicles and nine body cameras.
The computer grant is worth $40,900, with the department being awarded $36,810.
The city is responsible for the rest of the funding, officials said.
Council members restructured its budget and signed off on both requests.
