Walnut Ridge council signs off on grants for police

Walnut Ridge council signs off on grants for police
During a special meeting of the Walnut Ridge City Council, council members discussed two grants - one for computers and software and another grant for vehicles and nine body cameras.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 18, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 10:42 PM

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plan to seek more funding for the Walnut Ridge Police Department was approved Thursday.

During a special meeting of the Walnut Ridge City Council, council members discussed two grants - one for computers and software and another grant for vehicles and nine body cameras.

The computer grant is worth $40,900, with the department being awarded $36,810.

The city is responsible for the rest of the funding, officials said.

Council members restructured its budget and signed off on both requests.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.