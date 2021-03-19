Woman fatally injured in one-vehicle crash

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A Missouri woman died of her injuries Thursday night after her Jeep slammed into a tree.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 8 p.m. on Business 60 at Route NN, one mile east of Poplar Bluff.
Tausha L. Colclasure, 42, of Wappapello was westbound when her 2007 Jeep Compass ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
An ambulance took her to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center where Dr. Ramesh Guthikonda pronounced her dead at 9 p.m.
According to the crash report, Colclasure was not wearing a seat belt.
