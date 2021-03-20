A-State baseball 9th inning rally falls short at Appalachian State

Sky-Lar Culver led off the ninth inning with a towering solo home run, but Arkansas State baseball’s late rally would fall short Friday evening, dropping a 5-4 decision in the Sun Belt Conference opener at Appalachian State.
After taking an early lead, the Red Wolves (3-10, 0-1 SBC) would cut a pair of two-run deficits in half with solo homers by Culver and Tyler Duncan, but stranded four runners in scoring position, including the bases loaded in the seventh.
Tyler Tuthill earned the win in 7.0 innings for the Mountaineers (8-8, 1-0), scattering four hits for two runs (one earned) with five strikeouts and one walk. Noah Hall pitched the final two innings for App State to earn the save.
Will Nash pitched a career-long 6.1 innings, giving up four runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks and took the loss to drop to 1-2 on the year. Jake Algee pitched 1.0 innings before giving way to Jack Jumper, who pitched the final two outs in the eighth. Duncan led A-State at the plate, going 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
A-State got on the board first on an opposite-field solo homer to right by Jake Gish in the top of the second, but the Mountaineers responded in the bottom of the inning on an RBI groundout followed by an RBI single by Alex Leshock to lead 2-1.
App State added two more in the sixth on a two-run homer by Robbie Young to make it 4-1 through six. In the seventh, the Red Wolves added another when Duncan scored when Blake McCutchen was plunked with the bases loaded.
Duncan then made it a one-run with an opposite-field solo homer to left – his fourth of the season. The Mountaineers added a run in the eighth on a bases-loaded wild pitch to enter the ninth with a 5-3 lead.
Culver then led off the ninth by pulling a solo shot into the A-State bullpen to cut it to a 5-4 contest, but Hall retired the side to halt the comeback effort.
NEXT UP
A-State looks to even the series Saturday against the Mountaineers. First pitch at Smith Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. CT, with the game being broadcasted live on ESPN+. The radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.
SOCIAL MEDIA
