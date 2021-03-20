Arkansas State baseball drops Game 2 at Appalachian State

A pair of three-run innings lifted Appalachian State to an 8-3 win over Arkansas State baseball Saturday at Jim and Bettie Smith Stadium.
The Red Wolves (3-11, 0-2 SBC) struck first with a run in the opening frame, but the Mountaineers (9-8, 2-0) posted three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to take a 7-1 lead and not look back.
Carter Holt pitched 5.0 innings, giving up four runs on six hits to take the loss for the Red Wolves. Walker Williams, Josh Albat and Brandon Hudson each tossed an inning apiece in relief. Tyler Duncan led the Red Wolves offensively with two hits while Jaylon Deshazier drove in two runs on a two-run homer in the seventh.
Quinton Martinez earned the win for App State, tossing 8.0 innings and striking out five batters. Martinez allowed all three of A-State’s runs on seven hits. Eli Ellington pitched the final inning for the Mountaineers. Three players recorded two hits for the Mountaineers, with Luke Drumheller driving in five runs to lead the way.
A-State struck first in the opening inning on an RBI single by Duncan to drive in Tipton before the Mountaineers evened things up in the bottom half when Peyton Idol scored after Robbie Young reached on an error.
The Mountaineers added three in the bottom of the fifth on a three-run homer by Drumheller, then three in the sixth on a sac fly by Idol and two-run double by Drumheller.
Deshazier belted his first home run of the season in the seventh, making it a 7-3 contest. App State would score one more in the bottom of the inning when Kendall McGowan scored on a bases-loaded walk to Bailey Welch.
A-State looks to salvage game three of the series against the Mountaineers on Sunday. First pitch at Smith Stadium is slated for Noon CT, with the game being broadcasted live on ESPN+. The radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.
