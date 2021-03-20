Arkansas State bowling falls to Louisiana Tech in elimination round at SBL Championship

A-State will await it’s NCAA Tournament fate with the NCAA Tournament selection show scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 at 3:00 p.m. (CT). The championship is a 16-team double-elimination tournament. Six conferences receive an automatic qualifier and 10 more teams will be at-large selections. The 2021 NCAA bowling championship will take place April 7-10 at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in North Kansas City, Mo.