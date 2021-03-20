Arkansas State bowling falls to Louisiana Tech in elimination round at SBL Championship

NEW ORLEANS, La. (3/20/21) – After defeating Youngstown State Saturday morning, the Arkansas State women’s bowling team was eliminated by Louisiana Tech in the fourth round of the Southland Bowling League Championship played at Colonial Bowling Lanes.
The Red Wolves opened the day with a sweep of Youngstown State to advance to round four. A-State won the traditional match against Youngstown State by a pinfall count of 1,055-1,029 and advanced to the fourth round with a 1,089-919 margin in Baker format.
Louisiana Tech swept A-State in the fourth round, winning traditional pinfall by just three pins, 1,007-1,004. Louisiana Tech clinched the match in the Baker format, topping the Red Wolves 1,094-893.
A-State will await it’s NCAA Tournament fate with the NCAA Tournament selection show scheduled for Wednesday, March 31 at 3:00 p.m. (CT). The championship is a 16-team double-elimination tournament. Six conferences receive an automatic qualifier and 10 more teams will be at-large selections. The 2021 NCAA bowling championship will take place April 7-10 at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in North Kansas City, Mo.
