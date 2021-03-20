#18 Arkansas women’s soccer beats Arkansas State 2-1 in historic matchup

By Chris Hudgison | March 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 5:16 PM
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a rare occasion when Arkansas State and Arkansas face off. It’s even rarer when the matchup happens in Jonesboro. That’s what happened Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas State women’s soccer hosted #18 Arkansas. The Sun Belt regular season champions faced the SEC regular season champions. It was the first matchup between A-State and Arkansas in a NCAA sponsored sport since the 2005 Women’s NIT.

Bryana Hunter gave the Razorbacks a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute. She scored after a Parker Goins free kick. Sarah Sodoma equalized for the Red Wolves before halftime. Olivia Smith sprung the 2020 SBC Player of the Year free, Sodoma found twine to extend her A-State all-time record.

Anna Podojil gave the Razorbacks the lead for good with a goal in the 61st minute, they beat the Red Wolves 2-1. The in-state schools will face off again April 10th in Fayetteville.

#18 Arkansas improves to 11-3 in the 2020-21 season. They’ll host Kansas on Friday, April 2nd. Arkansas State drops to 11-4-1 on the season. They’ll travel to Ole Miss on Friday, April 2nd.

