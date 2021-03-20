Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 9:43 AM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 9:40 a.m., Saturday, March 20, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 328,273 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 257,954 confirmed cases
    • 70,319 probable cases
  • 320,051 recoveries
  • 2,663 active cases
    • 1,823 confirmed active cases
    • 840 probable active cases
  • 5,529 total deaths
    • 4,413 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,116 deaths among probable cases
  • 233 currently hospitalized
    • 100 in ICU
    • 50 on ventilators
  • 3,306,444 people total have been tested
    • 9.2% positive PCR tests
    • 16.6% positive antigen tests
  • 2,965,286 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, March 19:

  1. Pulaski: 36
  2. Benton: 36
  3. Craighead: 18
  4. Washington: 11
  5. Sebastian and White: 10

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,013 84 2,829 100 19,535
Clay 1,711 8 1,655 48 17,334
Cleburne 1,925 19 1,836 69 21,435
Craighead 13,016 94 12,750 171 113,743
Crittenden 5,829 38 5,694 95 39,819
Cross 1,911 8 1,854 49 15,879
Greene 5,975 38 5,862 74 46,002
Independence 3,703 14 3,569 120 39,532
Jackson 3,197 11 3,147 38 25,547
Lawrence 2,064 9 2,013 42 14,460
Mississippi 5,713 21 5,586 106 39,124
Poinsett 3,102 15 3,011 76 26,174
Randolph 2,046 22 1,977 47 18,531
St. Francis 3,488 29 3,420 39 29,713
Sharp 1,541 6 1,490 45 16,715
Stone 982 5 948 29 11,246
White 7,722 82 7,524 116 50,467
Woodruff 631 6 613 12 8,255

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

March 19 Updates and Stories:

March 18 Updates and Stories:

March 17 Updates and Stories:

March 16 Updates and Stories:

March 15 Updates and Stories:

March 14 Updates and Stories:

March 13 Updates and Stories:

March 12 Updates and Stories:

March 11 Updates and Stories:

March 10 Updates and Stories:

March 9 Updates and Stories:

March 8 Updates and Stories:

March 7 Updates and Stories:

March 6 Updates and Stories:

March 5 Updates and Stories:

March 4 Updates and Stories:

Earlier Stories:

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.