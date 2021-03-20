Farmer concerned over flooding watershed in area

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A watershed has flooded in Craighead County from heavy rains over the past week.
Steven Greer, a Craighead County farmer says, that the flooding has been an issue over the past decade, and he wants the county to find a solution.
“It’s a real safety issue down there,” said Greer.
Greer owns farmland near the watershed.
He says when it rains, the watershed floods onto his property.
“The water backs up on my property and takes all my forge,” he said.
Greer believes that the cause of the problem of the watershed backing up is traced back to beavers.
“There’s vault out there that gets clogged, and beavers cut limbs and carry brush and pack mud in there to seal the top of it off,” Greer said. “Well, that’s the emergency relief for that dam.”
Greer has been in contact with Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, who is aware of the situation.
Judge Day has asked the Board President of the Big Creek Watershed District to unclog this relief.
“I asked to do what he can to get that done as quickly as possible and it’s causing issues for us on that road,” he said.
Greer thinks that unclogging it would only be a temporary solution.
“You need an emergency relief that’s accessible because it’s way out in that lake you can’t reach it.”
Greer added that with spring approaching, the county needs to come up with a solution that will be “the best thing for this community”, or it will be a matter of time before it gets worse.
