Lake Poinsett to restock fish March 22

LAKE POINSETT, Ark. (KAIT) - An important part of a three-year plan to renovate Lake Poinsett will happen March 22 as crews begin to restock the lake with fish.
According to a post on the Friends of Lake Poinsett Facebook page, Arkansas Game & Fish will be working on the project.
Officials said last year that renovations were nearly completed, with erosion near the shoreline repaired.
AGFC officials also said they wanted the lake to be restored within one year and were hopeful that the lake would have enough water by spring to start stocking fish.
Work has also been done to repair campsites and bridges at the state park, just outside Harrisburg.
